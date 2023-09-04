Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)



Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .244.
  • Swanson has picked up a hit in 73 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
  • In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Swanson has driven in a run in 42 games this year (34.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
59 GP 64
.269 AVG .221
.335 OBP .323
.458 SLG .377
22 XBH 19
10 HR 9
36 RBI 32
58/22 K/BB 74/35
1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Webb looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
