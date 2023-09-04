Dansby Swanson vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on September 4 at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Giants Player Props
|Cubs vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Giants Odds
|Cubs vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Giants
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .244.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 73 of 123 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Swanson has driven in a run in 42 games this year (34.1%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 41.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.269
|AVG
|.221
|.335
|OBP
|.323
|.458
|SLG
|.377
|22
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|36
|RBI
|32
|58/22
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.