The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Korey Lee At The Plate

Lee has three walks while hitting .045.

Lee produced a hit in one of eight games so far this season.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Lee has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 .063 AVG .000 .167 OBP .143 .063 SLG .000 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 5/2 K/BB 3/1 0 SB 0

