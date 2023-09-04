Luis Robert vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Luis Robert (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.560) and total hits (132) this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 87th in on base percentage, and seventh in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Robert is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 69.3% of his games this season (88 of 127), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 26.0% of his games this season, and 6.6% of his plate appearances.
- Robert has driven home a run in 48 games this season (37.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 63 games this year (49.6%), including multiple runs in 16 games.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.261
|AVG
|.280
|.317
|OBP
|.331
|.577
|SLG
|.545
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ragans (5-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.41, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .227 against him.
