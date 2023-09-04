Nick Madrigal vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Madrigal (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is batting .273 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 46 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 76 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Madrigal has an RBI in 18 of 76 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (25 of 76), with two or more runs six times (7.9%).
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.270
|AVG
|.276
|.333
|OBP
|.317
|.374
|SLG
|.362
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|16
|11/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|4
|SB
|2
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Giants give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Webb (9-11) out to make his 29th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
