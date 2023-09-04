On Monday, Nico Hoerner (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 111th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 73.2% of his 127 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 7.1% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 29.9% of his games this year (38 of 127), with more than one RBI 16 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 47.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 62 .299 AVG .264 .367 OBP .318 .422 SLG .368 19 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

Giants Pitching Rankings