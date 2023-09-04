Seiya Suzuki vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .553 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Monday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 23 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while batting .265.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Suzuki enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 75 of 113 games this season (66.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (11.5%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.9% of his games this year, Suzuki has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (8.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|63
|.223
|AVG
|.298
|.302
|OBP
|.367
|.340
|SLG
|.515
|12
|XBH
|29
|5
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|27
|49/20
|K/BB
|63/28
|2
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 180 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4).
