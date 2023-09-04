Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Tigers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .242 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 103 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this season (21.4%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34 games this season (33.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.239
|AVG
|.244
|.274
|OBP
|.294
|.305
|SLG
|.294
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|52/15
|3
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 179 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 24 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
