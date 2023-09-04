Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (42-96) and Chicago White Sox (53-84) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:10 PM ET on September 4.

The Royals will give the ball to Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.41 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Jesse Scholtens (1-6, 3.97 ERA).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (33%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 11-25 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (562 total runs).

The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.89) in the majors this season.

