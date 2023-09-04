Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to outdo Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+135). A 9-run total is set in this matchup.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -160 +135 9 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have been underdogs in 91 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (33%) in those contests.

Chicago is 8-19 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 62 of its 136 games with a total this season.

The White Sox have an against the spread record of 8-6-0 in 14 games with a line this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-40 25-44 23-29 30-54 39-62 14-21

