Yan Gomes vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .265 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- In 61.7% of his games this season (58 of 94), Gomes has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.2%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34 games this season (36.2%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (33.0%), including five multi-run games (5.3%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|50
|.275
|AVG
|.256
|.317
|OBP
|.299
|.423
|SLG
|.402
|12
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 150 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Webb will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 29th of the season. He is 9-11 with a 3.64 ERA and 169 strikeouts through 180 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.64), 11th in WHIP (1.104), and 31st in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
