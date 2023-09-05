On Tuesday, Andrew Benintendi (.447 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .706, fueled by an OBP of .336 to go with a slugging percentage of .370. All three of those stats are tops among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 126th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 92 games this season (of 124 played), and had multiple hits in 34 of those games.

Looking at the 124 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (4.0%), and in 0.9% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi has had an RBI in 33 games this year (26.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50 games this season (40.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .286 AVG .261 .354 OBP .320 .396 SLG .346 19 XBH 17 3 HR 2 16 RBI 24 43/24 K/BB 35/21 7 SB 6

Royals Pitching Rankings