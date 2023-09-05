Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .254 with 25 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 85 of 127 games this season (66.9%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.4%).
- In 13.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49 of 127 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.247
|.323
|OBP
|.303
|.441
|SLG
|.402
|21
|XBH
|23
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|35
|43/15
|K/BB
|61/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 5.15 ERA ranks 47th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 38th.
