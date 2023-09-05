On Tuesday, Cody Bellinger (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Walker. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (131) this season while batting .320 with 47 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .381 with three homers.

Bellinger has had a hit in 81 of 107 games this year (75.7%), including multiple hits 38 times (35.5%).

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

In 51 games this season (47.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (16.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season (56.1%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .315 AVG .324 .360 OBP .367 .552 SLG .546 26 XBH 21 11 HR 12 40 RBI 44 34/15 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings