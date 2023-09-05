Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (74-64) and San Francisco Giants (70-68) going head-to-head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET on September 5.

The Cubs will give the nod to Kyle Hendricks (5-7) versus the Giants and Ryan Walker (4-2).

Cubs vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Cubs vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 73 times and won 43, or 58.9%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 27-12, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago has scored 697 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule