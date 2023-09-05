Cody Bellinger will lead the way for the Chicago Cubs (74-64) on Tuesday, September 5, when they battle Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (70-68) at Wrigley Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks - CHC (5-7, 3.75 ERA) vs Ryan Walker - SF (4-2, 2.16 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 43 out of the 73 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have gone 27-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (69.2% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs went 6-3 over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have won in 28, or 45.9%, of the 61 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Giants have won 13 of 35 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +300 - 2nd

