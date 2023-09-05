Elvis Andrus vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elvis Andrus (.432 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 124 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .244.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 55.4% of his 92 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (5.4%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Andrus has had an RBI in 22 games this season (23.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Lenyn Sosa
- Click Here for Luis Robert
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|48
|.260
|AVG
|.230
|.321
|OBP
|.296
|.342
|SLG
|.354
|8
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|18
|30/12
|K/BB
|27/13
|5
|SB
|6
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 179 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Singer gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.