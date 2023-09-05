Gavin Sheets -- .111 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .210 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 43 of 94 games this season (45.7%), including seven multi-hit games (7.4%).

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in nine of them (9.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has an RBI in 19 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 20 of 94 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .179 AVG .238 .258 OBP .299 .265 SLG .429 4 XBH 12 3 HR 6 14 RBI 17 28/13 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

