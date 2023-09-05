Jeimer Candelario, with a slugging percentage of .382 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .257 with 37 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 77th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.

Candelario has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 130 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of those games.

He has gone deep in 16.2% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 43 games this year (33.1%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this season (43.1%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 64 .258 AVG .256 .347 OBP .331 .462 SLG .500 32 XBH 29 7 HR 14 28 RBI 39 55/25 K/BB 62/22 3 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings