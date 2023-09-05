Luis Robert vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 132 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .560.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Robert is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In 69.3% of his games this year (88 of 127), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (27.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 26.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 63 of 127 games this season, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|65
|.261
|AVG
|.280
|.317
|OBP
|.331
|.577
|SLG
|.545
|36
|XBH
|33
|17
|HR
|18
|35
|RBI
|36
|63/14
|K/BB
|88/14
|4
|SB
|13
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.14 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, Aug. 26, the righty threw four innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8).
