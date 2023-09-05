The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Ryan Walker and the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .392, fueled by 38 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 116th in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 128 games this year, with at least two hits in 33.6% of those games.

Looking at the 128 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (7.0%), and in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 38 games this season (29.7%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 62 .294 AVG .264 .362 OBP .318 .415 SLG .368 19 XBH 19 6 HR 3 36 RBI 26 35/21 K/BB 41/19 18 SB 16

Giants Pitching Rankings