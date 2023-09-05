Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .240 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 59.6% of his 104 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 104 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 22 games this season (21.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 34 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.239
|AVG
|.241
|.274
|OBP
|.290
|.305
|SLG
|.290
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|54/15
|3
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (179 total, 1.3 per game).
- Singer (8-10 with a 5.15 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 143 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday, Aug. 26 against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (5.15), 46th in WHIP (1.395), and 38th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.