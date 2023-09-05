Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (43-96) against the Chicago White Sox (53-85) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 5.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (8-10) for the Royals and Dylan Cease (6-7) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have won in 30, or 32.6%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Chicago has won 23 of 73 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (563 total), Chicago is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule