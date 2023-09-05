Yan Gomes vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ryan Walker on the mound, on September 5 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Giants.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .269 with 16 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 62.1% of his 95 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in 8.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (36.8%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (10.5%).
- He has scored a run in 31 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.283
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.299
|.434
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|24
|32/9
|K/BB
|35/7
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 151 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Walker gets the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the righty tossed scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.16, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 38 games this season. Opponents have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.