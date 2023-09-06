The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Royals.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

In 67.2% of his games this season (86 of 128), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (12.5%).

He has scored in 50 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 64 .261 AVG .254 .323 OBP .308 .441 SLG .418 21 XBH 24 11 HR 7 34 RBI 36 43/15 K/BB 62/16 0 SB 0

