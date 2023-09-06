Andrew Vaughn vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Vaughn and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Royals.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is batting .257 with 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 67.2% of his games this season (86 of 128), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in 32 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 47 games this season (36.7%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (12.5%).
- He has scored in 50 games this year (39.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|64
|.261
|AVG
|.254
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.441
|SLG
|.418
|21
|XBH
|24
|11
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|36
|43/15
|K/BB
|62/16
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.15 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
