Cody Bellinger -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Giants.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago in OBP (.364) and total hits (132) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 82 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

He has homered in 19.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his chances at the plate.

In 47.2% of his games this year, Bellinger has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (16.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 61 games this year (56.5%), including multiple runs in 20 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .314 AVG .324 .361 OBP .367 .546 SLG .546 26 XBH 21 11 HR 12 40 RBI 44 35/16 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings