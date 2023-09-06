Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (75-64) will be looking for a series sweep when they face off against the San Francisco Giants (70-69) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-150). The over/under is 10.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (5-4, 4.35 ERA)

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 17-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (65.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 60% chance to win.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (45.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-5.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Madrigal 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+200) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ian Happ 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+135)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +225 - 2nd

