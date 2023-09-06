The Chicago Cubs (75-64) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the San Francisco Giants (70-69) on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (2-0) for the Cubs and Tristan Beck for the Giants.

Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

Wicks will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .194 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Wicks will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck

Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.

