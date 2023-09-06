Cubs vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The Chicago Cubs (75-64) have a 2-0 series lead, hoping to sweep the San Francisco Giants (70-69) on Wednesday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (2-0) for the Cubs and Tristan Beck for the Giants.
Cubs vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (2-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Beck - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks
- Wicks will take to the mound for the Cubs, his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.
- He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 1.80, a batting average against of .194 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Wicks will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tristan Beck
- Beck will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 27 years old.
