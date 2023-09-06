On Wednesday, Dansby Swanson (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Tristan Beck. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks while batting .246.

Swanson has gotten at least one hit in 60% of his games this season (75 of 125), with more than one hit 32 times (25.6%).

In 17 games this year, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

Swanson has had an RBI in 44 games this year (35.2%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.6% of his games this year (52 of 125), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 64 .272 AVG .221 .338 OBP .323 .460 SLG .377 23 XBH 19 10 HR 9 38 RBI 32 61/23 K/BB 74/35 1 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings