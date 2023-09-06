Eloy Jiménez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on September 6 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Royals.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .271 with 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 70.7% of his 99 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 38 games this year (38.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.0%.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|46
|.292
|AVG
|.246
|.336
|OBP
|.289
|.441
|SLG
|.434
|16
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|24
|41/14
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.15 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles (4-15) takes the mound for the Royals in his 27th start of the season. He has a 6.11 ERA in 150 1/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2).
