Gavin Sheets vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.148 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 128 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gavin Sheets? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Royals Player Props
|White Sox vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch White Sox vs Royals
|White Sox vs Royals Odds
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has seven doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .207.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 43 of 95 games this year (45.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (7.4%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (9.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (20.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.4%).
- He has scored in 20 of 95 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Luis Robert
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Lenyn Sosa
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|48
|.179
|AVG
|.233
|.258
|OBP
|.293
|.265
|SLG
|.419
|4
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|6
|14
|RBI
|17
|28/13
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.