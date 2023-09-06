Nick Madrigal -- with a slugging percentage of .207 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal is batting .269 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 47 of 78 games this year (60.3%) Madrigal has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (20.5%).

In 78 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

In 19 games this season (24.4%), Madrigal has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.0%) he had two or more.

In 33.3% of his games this season (26 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 38 .262 AVG .276 .323 OBP .317 .361 SLG .362 7 XBH 10 2 HR 0 10 RBI 16 11/5 K/BB 10/5 4 SB 2

