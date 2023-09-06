Patrick Wisdom -- with an on-base percentage of .217 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Wood on the hill, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Wood
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom is batting .199 with seven doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 43.4% of his games this year (36 of 83), with multiple hits 10 times (12.0%).
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wisdom has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 33 times this season (39.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 44
.174 AVG .220
.289 OBP .285
.514 SLG .485
13 XBH 16
12 HR 9
22 RBI 19
43/17 K/BB 59/11
2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to surrender 153 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wood makes the start for the Giants, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.35 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed three innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 24 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.35, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
