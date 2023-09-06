Tim Anderson vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Lyles and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 23 walks.
- Anderson has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 105 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 22 games this season (21.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 32.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.6%.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.239
|AVG
|.240
|.274
|OBP
|.289
|.305
|SLG
|.288
|10
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|12
|51/8
|K/BB
|54/15
|3
|SB
|10
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (182 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 4-15 with a 6.11 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw eight innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (6.11), 34th in WHIP (1.257), and 49th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
