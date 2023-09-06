How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Touki Toussaint takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox's 152 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.
- The White Sox have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Chicago has scored 569 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .295 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Chicago has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.95 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.431 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Toussaint (2-7) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- None of Toussaint's 11 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Toussaint has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/2/2023
|Tigers
|L 10-0
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/3/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/4/2023
|Royals
|L 12-1
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Cole Ragans
|9/5/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
|9/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Reese Olson
|9/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Tarik Skubal
|9/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|-
|9/11/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brady Singer
|9/12/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Jordan Lyles
