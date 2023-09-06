Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (44-96) will be eyeing a series sweep when they clash with Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (53-86) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, September 6. First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The favored Royals have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +100. The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jordan Lyles - KC (4-15, 6.11 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (2-7, 4.87 ERA)

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have been favorites in 17 games this season and won five (29.4%) of those contests.

The Royals have gone 5-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (45.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Royals have a 2-2 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Kansas City and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (32.3%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won 26 of 80 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

White Sox vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230) Luis Robert 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Eloy Jiménez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 3rd

