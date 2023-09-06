Sportsbooks have listed player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Luis Robert and others when the Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 132 hits with 33 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 28 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .271/.324/.559 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 5 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Orioles Aug. 28 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 30 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 45 walks and 40 RBI (133 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He's slashed .272/.335/.368 on the year.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 2 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 1 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Jordan Lyles Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lyles Stats

Jordan Lyles (4-15) will take the mound for the Royals, his 27th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 26 starts this season.

In 26 starts this season, Lyles has lasted five or more innings 23 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 6.11 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.257 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 49th.

Lyles Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 8.0 4 2 2 7 0 at Mariners Aug. 26 3.0 6 7 7 4 3 at Cubs Aug. 20 8.0 5 4 2 2 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 15 5.0 9 7 6 3 1 at Red Sox Aug. 9 8.0 7 4 4 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 25 doubles, eight triples, 28 home runs, 30 walks and 85 RBI (153 total hits). He's also stolen 39 bases.

He has a .275/.314/.499 slash line on the season.

Witt Jr. will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Sep. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, 21 home runs, 18 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits).

He's slashing .245/.286/.416 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. White Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 3 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Red Sox Sep. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 1 3-for-5 2 2 4 9

