Yan Gomes -- with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Francisco Giants, with Tristan Beck on the mound, on September 6 at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Tristan Beck

Tristan Beck TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .275 with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 60 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has homered in 8.3% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 36 games this season (37.5%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (11.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 50 .295 AVG .256 .333 OBP .299 .449 SLG .402 14 XBH 14 4 HR 5 25 RBI 24 32/9 K/BB 35/7 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings