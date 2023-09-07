Bears Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6000 as of September 7, the Chicago Bears aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Bears Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Chicago Betting Insights
- Chicago went 5-10-1 ATS last season.
- A total of 10 Bears games last season went over the point total.
- Chicago ranked fifth-worst in total offense (307.8 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (375.9 yards per game allowed) last season.
- Last season the Bears won just twice at home and once away from home.
- Chicago won every game when favored (1-0), but only two as an underdog (2-13).
- The Bears were winless in the NFC North (0-6) and were 1-11 in the NFC overall.
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields had 17 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.4% of his throws for 2,242 yards (149.5 per game).
- On the ground, Fields scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 1,143 yards.
- In 17 games for the Panthers last season, D.J. Moore had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- In 16 games for the Panthers a season ago, D'Onta Foreman ran for 914 yards (57.1 per game) and five TDs.
- In 13 games, Khalil Herbert ran for 731 yards (56.2 per game) and four TDs.
- As a tone-setter on defense, T.J. Edwards compiled 159 tackles, 10.0 TFL, and two sacks in 17 games with the Eagles last year.
2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|2
|September 17
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|4
|October 1
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|5
|October 5
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|7
|October 22
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 5
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 9
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|12
|November 27
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|15
|December 17
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|16
|December 24
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|17
|December 31
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
