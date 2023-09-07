After compiling 12.4 fantasy points last season (141st among WRs), Chase Claypool has an ADP of 192nd overall (71st at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Chase Claypool Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 59.04 64.62 - Overall Rank 213 225 192 Position Rank 80 86 71

Chase Claypool 2022 Stats

Last season, Claypool grabbed 14 passes (on 29 targets) for 140 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per contest.

In Week 6 last season versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Claypool posted a season-high 16.4 fantasy points, with these numbers: seven receptions, 96 yards and one touchdown.

Chase Claypool 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 5.4 6 4 18 0 Week 2 Patriots 2.6 6 4 26 0 Week 3 @Browns 4.6 6 3 35 0 Week 4 Jets 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5.0 9 5 50 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 16.4 7 7 96 1 Week 7 @Dolphins 4.1 8 5 41 0 Week 8 @Eagles 8.5 6 4 45 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1.7 6 2 13 0 Week 10 Lions 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 11 @Falcons 1.1 3 2 11 0 Week 12 @Jets 5.1 5 2 51 0 Week 13 Packers 0.8 6 5 28 0 Week 17 @Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 2.9 6 2 29 0

