Christopher Morel vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Christopher Morel (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks
|Cubs vs Diamondbacks Odds
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .245 with 14 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 29 walks.
- Morel has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (54 of 90), with at least two hits 17 times (18.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (20 of 90), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.2% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 41 of 90 games this season, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cubs Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Cody Bellinger
- Click Here for Jeimer Candelario
- Click Here for Ian Happ
- Click Here for Nick Madrigal
- Click Here for Seiya Suzuki
- Click Here for Yan Gomes
- Click Here for Nico Hoerner
- Click Here for Dansby Swanson
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.247
|AVG
|.242
|.291
|OBP
|.328
|.481
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|18
|10
|HR
|10
|40
|RBI
|23
|60/11
|K/BB
|55/18
|3
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.64 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.