The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .634 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger leads Chicago with 134 hits and an OBP of .365 this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is eighth in the league in slugging.

Bellinger is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has reached base via a hit in 83 games this season (of 109 played), and had multiple hits in 39 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger has an RBI in 52 of 109 games this year, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 62 games this year (56.9%), including 21 multi-run games (19.3%).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 53 .318 AVG .324 .363 OBP .367 .564 SLG .546 28 XBH 21 12 HR 12 42 RBI 44 37/16 K/BB 37/16 11 SB 8

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings