Cole Kmet 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 97.3 fantasy points last season (sixth among TEs), Cole Kmet has an ADP of 112th overall (12th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his stats and projections to find out.
Is Kmet on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Cole Kmet Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|97.30
|81.28
|-
|Overall Rank
|139
|187
|112
|Position Rank
|7
|13
|12
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Cole Kmet 2022 Stats
- Last season, Kmet received 69 targets and converted them into 50 catches for 544 yards and seven TDs, averaging 32.0 yards per tilt.
- In Week 10 last year against the Detroit Lions, Kmet posted a season-high 19.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 74 yards and two touchdowns.
Rep Kmet and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cole Kmet 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|4.0
|3
|2
|40
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|1.6
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|4.5
|4
|4
|45
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1.5
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|3.2
|3
|2
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7.1
|2
|2
|11
|1
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|17.0
|6
|5
|41
|2
|Week 10
|Lions
|19.4
|7
|4
|74
|2
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|3.5
|4
|3
|35
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|2.7
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|7.2
|7
|6
|72
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|2.5
|5
|4
|25
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|2.7
|6
|5
|27
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|8.7
|3
|2
|27
|1
|Week 18
|Vikings
|11.7
|5
|4
|57
|1
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.