Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in baseball with 170 total home runs.

Chicago's .420 slugging percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

The Cubs' .254 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 6 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.1 runs per game (716 total runs).

The Cubs' .330 on-base percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Cubs' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Assad is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Assad is looking for his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In 11 of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Reds L 2-1 Away Javier Assad Andrew Abbott 9/3/2023 Reds W 15-7 Away Jameson Taillon Carson Spiers 9/4/2023 Giants W 5-0 Home Justin Steele Logan Webb 9/5/2023 Giants W 11-8 Home Kyle Hendricks Ryan Walker 9/6/2023 Giants W 8-2 Home Jordan Wicks Alex Wood 9/7/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Javier Assad Ryne Nelson 9/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jameson Taillon Zac Gallen 9/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Justin Steele Merrill Kelly 9/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Pfaadt 9/11/2023 Rockies - Away Jordan Wicks Kyle Freeland 9/12/2023 Rockies - Away Javier Assad Chris Flexen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.