Following a campaign in which he recorded 136.1 fantasy points (20th among WRs), the Chicago Bears' D.J. Moore is being drafted as the 20th wide receiver off the board this summer (52nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

D.J. Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.10 128.05 - Overall Rank 79 90 52 Position Rank 20 26 20

D.J. Moore 2022 Stats

Moore was the most prolific pass-catcher among the current Bears last season, as the sixth-year man was targeted 118 times and had 63 catches for 888 yards (52.2 ypg) with seven TDs.

In his best performance last year -- Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Moore accumulated 21.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 152 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, Moore finished with a season-low 0.6 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on three targets.

D.J. Moore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Browns 5.0 6 3 43 0 Week 2 @Giants 10.3 6 3 43 1 Week 3 Saints 1.5 6 1 2 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6.1 11 6 50 0 Week 5 49ers 6.7 8 4 59 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.7 7 3 7 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 12.6 10 7 69 1 Week 8 @Falcons 21.5 11 6 152 1 Week 9 @Bengals 2.4 6 2 24 0 Week 10 Falcons 2.9 6 4 29 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.4 5 3 24 0 Week 12 Broncos 16.3 6 4 103 1 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.6 3 0 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 13.3 6 5 73 1 Week 16 Lions 15.1 7 5 83 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 17.7 10 6 117 1 Week 18 @Saints 1.0 4 1 10 0

