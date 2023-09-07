D'Onta Foreman 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After collecting 126.0 fantasy points last season (28th among RBs), D'Onta Foreman has an ADP of 126th overall (42nd at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.
D'Onta Foreman Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|126.00
|93.12
|-
|Overall Rank
|95
|145
|126
|Position Rank
|30
|46
|42
D'Onta Foreman 2022 Stats
- Foreman ran for 914 yards on 203 carries, averaging 53.8 yards per game, with five TDs last year.
- In his best game last season -- Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Foreman accumulated 31.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 26 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs.
- In his worst game of the season, Foreman ended up with 0.2 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 2 yards. That happened in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.
D'Onta Foreman 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0.9
|2
|9
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0.2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|0.2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1.9
|5
|19
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Buccaneers
|14.5
|15
|118
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|31.8
|26
|118
|3
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|2.1
|7
|23
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|19.0
|31
|130
|1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|2.4
|11
|24
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|11.3
|24
|113
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|7.5
|21
|74
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0.9
|10
|9
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|22.5
|21
|165
|1
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|3.5
|13
|35
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|6.8
|12
|68
|0
|0
