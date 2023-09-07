Dansby Swanson vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .245.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 126 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.4% of those games.
- In 17 games this year, he has gone deep (13.5%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (13.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (53 of 126), with two or more runs 13 times (10.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|64
|.270
|AVG
|.221
|.341
|OBP
|.323
|.456
|SLG
|.377
|23
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|32
|61/25
|K/BB
|74/35
|1
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson will make his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.