With an average draft position that ranks him 264th at his position (966th overall), Equanimeous St. Brown has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 43.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 101st at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Equanimeous St. Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 43.70 20.45 - Overall Rank 260 405 866 Position Rank 102 150 264

Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Stats

St. Brown's stat line last year included 21 receptions for 323 yards and one TD, averaging 19.0 yards per game on 38 targets.

St. Brown accumulated 8.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, 85 yards -- in his best performance last season, in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers.

Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 49ers 7.8 3 1 18 1 Week 2 @Packers 3.9 4 2 39 0 Week 3 Texans 6.3 2 1 20 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.9 2 0 9 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 6 Commanders 0.1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 4.8 7 4 48 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.9 0 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 2.4 2 2 24 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 13 Packers 8.6 4 3 85 0 Week 15 Eagles 2.0 1 1 20 0 Week 17 @Lions 2.0 3 2 20 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.3 1 1 3 0

