Thinking about making Jake Tonges part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the numbers and projections you need for the Chicago Bears tight end.

Jake Tonges Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 2.24 - Overall Rank 549 677 735 Position Rank 104 129 98

Jake Tonges 2022 Stats

Tonges grabbed zero balls for 0 yards last season. He collected 0.0 receiving yards per game on one targets.

Jake Tonges 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0

