The Chicago Cubs and Jeimer Candelario (.424 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Giants.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .257 with 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

In 61.8% of his 131 games this season, Candelario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 131 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 21 of them (16.0%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has had at least one RBI in 33.6% of his games this year (44 of 131), with more than one RBI 18 times (13.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (43.5%), including 15 multi-run games (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 64 .258 AVG .256 .348 OBP .331 .463 SLG .500 33 XBH 29 7 HR 14 29 RBI 39 55/26 K/BB 62/22 3 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings