Khalil Herbert 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Khalil Herbert is being drafted as the 33rd running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 108.8 fantasy points last season (33rd at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Is Herbert on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Khalil Herbert Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|108.80
|116.17
|-
|Overall Rank
|124
|103
|98
|Position Rank
|34
|36
|33
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Khalil Herbert 2022 Stats
- In the ground game last season, Herbert made an impact by running for four TDs and 731 yards.
- Herbert picked up 28.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 157 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last season.
- In Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, Herbert posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, 7 yards.
Rep Herbert and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Khalil Herbert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|10.3
|9
|45
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Packers
|4.1
|4
|38
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|28.9
|20
|157
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|10.1
|19
|77
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1.1
|4
|11
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|7.4
|7
|74
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|14.7
|12
|62
|0
|1
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|15.9
|16
|99
|1
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|2.3
|7
|23
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|5.7
|10
|57
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|0.3
|6
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|3.1
|5
|31
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|4.9
|10
|50
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.