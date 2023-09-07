Khalil Herbert is being drafted as the 33rd running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 108.8 fantasy points last season (33rd at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Chicago Bears RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Herbert on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Khalil Herbert Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 108.80 116.17 - Overall Rank 124 103 98 Position Rank 34 36 33

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Khalil Herbert 2022 Stats

In the ground game last season, Herbert made an impact by running for four TDs and 731 yards.

Herbert picked up 28.9 fantasy points -- 20 carries, 157 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 3 against the Houston Texans, which was his best game last season.

In Week 16 against the Buffalo Bills, Herbert posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, 7 yards.

Rep Herbert and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Khalil Herbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 49ers 10.3 9 45 1 0 Week 2 @Packers 4.1 4 38 0 0 Week 3 Texans 28.9 20 157 2 0 Week 4 @Giants 10.1 19 77 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1.1 4 11 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 7.4 7 74 0 0 Week 7 @Patriots 14.7 12 62 0 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 15.9 16 99 1 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2.3 7 23 0 0 Week 10 Lions 5.7 10 57 0 0 Week 16 Bills 0.3 6 7 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 3.1 5 31 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 4.9 10 50 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.